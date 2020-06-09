ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Centene by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,113. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

