ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 803 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,253. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $946.42. 3,812,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,929,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $797.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.04. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $207.51 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $925.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $576.94.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

