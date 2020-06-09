ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,690,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,887,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.17. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

