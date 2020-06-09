ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 12,117 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,548,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,682,000 after purchasing an additional 454,210 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NetApp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

NTAP stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 405,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

