ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 359,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

MPW traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. 612,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.