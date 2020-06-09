ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,251. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.44. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.