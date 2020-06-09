ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.00. The company had a trading volume of 525,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,051. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.77. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $9,683,687 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

