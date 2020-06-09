ETF Managers Group LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $3.33 on Tuesday, reaching $226.78. The company had a trading volume of 466,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average is $188.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

