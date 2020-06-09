ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,619 shares of company stock worth $15,917,539 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.99. 520,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,404. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

