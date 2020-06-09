ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $216.27. 318,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $226,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $381,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,878 shares of company stock worth $4,037,950. 13.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

