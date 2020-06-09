ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,384 HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after buying an additional 1,646,670 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 527,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,467,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.94.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.