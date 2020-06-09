ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 6,990 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of SYY traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.52. 96,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

