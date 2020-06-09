Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,292. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

