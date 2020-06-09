Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 359,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,292. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

