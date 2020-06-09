Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie cut shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $8.49 on Monday. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

