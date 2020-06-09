Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pan American Silver’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$481.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$510.74 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

