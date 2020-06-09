Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. CSFB decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $84.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

