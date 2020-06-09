Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilly’s Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.26 million, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at $303,966.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hezy Shaked acquired 51,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

