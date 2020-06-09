EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $45.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.18 million. Analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

