EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.25. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $579,141.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $115,753,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $235.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,544. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.53. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $248.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.