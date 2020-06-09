Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,318. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

