EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENS. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $72.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

