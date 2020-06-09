Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.47.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $53,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,203.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 939,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,178 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 411,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,889,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.69.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

