Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get Electrolux alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts predict that Electrolux will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrolux (ELUXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.