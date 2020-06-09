Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Increased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,256,000 after buying an additional 518,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edison International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after buying an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,282,000 after buying an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $62.73. 1,078,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

