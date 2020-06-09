Ecolab Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $230.11 on Monday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96,133 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.