Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Toro Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toro in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Toro’s FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $74.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. Toro has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,847,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,759,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,106,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,722,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

