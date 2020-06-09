Dougherty & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Dougherty & Co in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,676,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

