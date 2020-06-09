DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) vs. Barclays (OTCMKTS:BCS) Head to Head Review

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNB ASA/S and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB ASA/S $8.63 billion 2.98 $2.93 billion $1.77 9.07 Barclays $27.62 billion 1.05 $4.18 billion $1.25 5.38

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than DNB ASA/S. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB ASA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DNB ASA/S and Barclays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB ASA/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Barclays 0 7 3 0 2.30

Profitability

This table compares DNB ASA/S and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB ASA/S 26.09% 8.81% 0.71% Barclays 9.09% 5.47% 0.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB ASA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DNB ASA/S has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barclays beats DNB ASA/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

