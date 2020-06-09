Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLG. Barclays set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.22 ($45.19).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR DLG opened at €38.21 ($42.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($54.36).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.