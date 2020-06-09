Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €155.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($158.43) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($160.67) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €149.56 ($168.05).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €153.45 ($172.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 12 month high of €158.90 ($178.54).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

