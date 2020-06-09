DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) in a research report report published on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DMPI. Zacks Investment Research cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of DMPI opened at $1.17 on Friday. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

