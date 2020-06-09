Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.16. The company had a trading volume of 450,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,852. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.98.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

