DA Davidson Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UCBI. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of UCBI opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $8,263,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

