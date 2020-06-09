DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBK. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE FBK opened at $27.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $872.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman James W. Ayers bought 44,750 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $998,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,748,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Carpenter III bought 4,547 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,487.68. Insiders have acquired 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.