Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 380 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

