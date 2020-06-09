Cue Biopharma’s (CUE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $25.50 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $695.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 103.99% and a negative net margin of 959.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 27,976.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 49.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.