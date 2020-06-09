Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crowdstrike in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crowdstrike’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $95.43 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $130,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $94,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $84,587,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $62,930.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $2,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,124,211 shares of company stock valued at $658,804,729. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

