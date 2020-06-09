Critical Comparison: Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) & Instructure (OTCMKTS:INST)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Instructure (NYSE:INST) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Instructure has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Instructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 2.12 $1.35 million N/A N/A Instructure $258.47 million 0.00 -$80.82 million ($2.10) N/A

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Instructure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Instructure shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Instructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Where Food Comes From and Instructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Instructure 0 8 2 0 2.20

Instructure has a consensus target price of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Instructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Instructure is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Instructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 6.01% 10.93% 6.69% Instructure -31.27% -51.87% -21.32%

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Instructure on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc. provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and goal setting; and enhance the efficacy of the learning, assessment, and performance management processes. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.