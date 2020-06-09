Cowen Increases Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $30.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,480. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

