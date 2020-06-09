Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.46.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $82,856.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,164.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,721 shares of company stock valued at $32,934,997. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $4,570,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

