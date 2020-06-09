Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.46.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $15,059,358.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,414.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $87,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $118,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,721 shares of company stock worth $32,934,997 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

