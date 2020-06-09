Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Position Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 132.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $212,601.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,721 shares of company stock worth $32,934,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.46.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.