Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cortexyme from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

CRTX stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -20.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.08 per share, for a total transaction of $478,645.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond bought 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $266,570.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,768,492.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 113,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,134.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $46,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

