Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $19.00.

CORR stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a current ratio of 17.16. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.46 million, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

