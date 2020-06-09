Contrasting PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PUYI INC/ADR has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 29.09% 20.33% 15.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 12.07 $7.80 million N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group $136.62 million 2.89 $54.96 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PUYI INC/ADR and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats PUYI INC/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

