Contrasting Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and 1st Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FISB)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of 1st Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and 1st Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 22.52% 10.66% 1.16% 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guaranty Bancshares and 1st Capital Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Capital Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and 1st Capital Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 2.52 $26.28 million $2.25 12.16 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 2.78 $2.85 million N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats 1st Capital Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

