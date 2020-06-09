Contrasting China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) & Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get China Cable and Communication alerts:

China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Disc has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Twin Disc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.25 $4.47 million N/A N/A Twin Disc $302.66 million 0.27 $10.67 million $0.83 7.25

Twin Disc has higher revenue and earnings than China Cable and Communication.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Cable and Communication and Twin Disc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A Twin Disc 0 1 1 0 2.50

Twin Disc has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.34%. Given Twin Disc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Twin Disc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Cable and Communication N/A -5.89% -1.30% Twin Disc -14.33% -6.68% -3.36%

Summary

Twin Disc beats China Cable and Communication on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Cable and Communication Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also offers non-twin disc manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for China Cable and Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Cable and Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.