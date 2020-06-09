Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 629 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after acquiring an additional 113,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.