Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

